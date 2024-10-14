Purdue basketball ranked 14th in first AP Poll

in other news
Purdue Availability Report: Hudson Card headlines Boilers out vs Illinois
Purdue football released its official availability report prior to Saturday's game against Illinois.
Purdue Weekend Sports Preview: October 11-13
Volleyball is looking for a huge road upset.
Behind Enemy Lines: Illinois Fighting Illini
Boiler Upload checks in with OrangeandBlueNews publisher Doug Bucshon ahead of Purdue's clash with Illinois
Purdue quarterback Hudson Card out against Illinois
The hits just keep on coming for Ryan Walters and Purdue, not only on the field, but also on the injury front.
Purdue at No. 23 Illinois: How to watch, betting odds and more
When, Where, How to Watch Purdue’s road matchup against Illinois on Saturday afternoon.
Purdue is ranked 14th in the preseason Associated Press basketball poll, released Monday. The placement is down 12 spots from its No. 2 finish last season.
The Boilermakers have now been ranked in the top-15 of the poll in three of the last four seasons. This is the Boilers' first time ranked in back-to-back preseasons since 2018 and 2019, with a 5-year streak ending in 2020.
Some other season forecasts have head coach Matt Painter's squad higher following its historic run to the National Final and departure of program legend Zach Edey. Kenpom's preseason ratings place Purdue 10th, while Barttorvik and EvanMiya rank the Boilers 17th and 11th, respectively.
Purdue was still the top-ranked program in the Big Ten, placing higher than Indiana (17), UCLA (22) and Rutgers (25). Seven Big Ten teams received votes.
