Purdue basketball ranked 14th in first AP Poll

Purdue is ranked 14th in the preseason Associated Press basketball poll, released Monday. The placement is down 12 spots from its No. 2 finish last season.



The Boilermakers have now been ranked in the top-15 of the poll in three of the last four seasons. This is the Boilers' first time ranked in back-to-back preseasons since 2018 and 2019, with a 5-year streak ending in 2020.



Some other season forecasts have head coach Matt Painter's squad higher following its historic run to the National Final and departure of program legend Zach Edey. Kenpom's preseason ratings place Purdue 10th, while Barttorvik and EvanMiya rank the Boilers 17th and 11th, respectively.

Purdue was still the top-ranked program in the Big Ten, placing higher than Indiana (17), UCLA (22) and Rutgers (25). Seven Big Ten teams received votes.





