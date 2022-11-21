Purdue Basketball Ranked 24th in November 20th AP Poll
The Purdue men's basketball team spent all of last season in the top 10 of the AP Poll. This year the Boilers started int he "Others Receiving Votes" category, but today they cracked the top 25 of the AP Poll for the first time in 2022-23.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Votes
|
1. North Carolina (4-0)
|
47
|
1,541
|
2. Houston (4-0)
|
9
|
1,499
|
3. Kansas (4-0)
|
1
|
1,396
|
4. Texas (3-0)
|
5
|
1,377
|
5. Virginia (4-0)
|
1
|
1,279
|
6. Gonzaga (3-1)
|
1,273
|
7. Baylor (4-1)
|
1,102
|
8. Duke (3-1)
|
1.057
|
9. Arkansas (3-0)
|
1,038
|
10. Creighton (4-0)
|
1,004
|
11. Indiana (4-0)
|
932
|
12 Michigan State (3-1)
|
825
|
13. Auburn (4-0)
|
737
|
14. Arizona (3-0)
|
|
725
|
15. Kentucky (3-2)
|
685
|
16. Illinois (4-1)
|
673
|
17. San Diego State (3-0)
|
601
|
18. Alabama (4-0)
|
510
|
19. UCLA (3-2)
|
506
|
20. UConn (5-0)
|
298
|
21. Texas Tech (3-0)
|
275
|
22. Tennessee (2-1)
|
238
|
23. Maryland (5-0)
|
223
|
24. Purdue (3-0)
|
215
|
25. Iowa (3-0)
|
132
Others receiving votes:TCU 82, Saint Mary's 59, Ohio State 56, Michigan 24, Xavier 22, Charleston 17, Toledo 16, Miami (FL) 10, Dayton 9, Villanova 7, Arizona State 5, Virginia Tech 5, Saint Louis 5, UNLV 5, Oregon 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 2, Utah State 1, Penn State 1, Mississippi State 1
This week six Big Ten teams are in the top 25, with Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State also receiving votes. There isn't a clear runaway favorite like some years past, but the conference race looks like it is going to be a good one.