Purdue Basketball Ranked 24th in November 20th AP Poll

The Purdue men's basketball team spent all of last season in the top 10 of the AP Poll. This year the Boilers started int he "Others Receiving Votes" category, but today they cracked the top 25 of the AP Poll for the first time in 2022-23.

Table Name
Team First Place Votes Votes

1. North Carolina (4-0)

47

1,541

2. Houston (4-0)

9

1,499

3. Kansas (4-0)

1

1,396

4. Texas (3-0)

5

1,377

5. Virginia (4-0)

1

1,279

6. Gonzaga (3-1)

1,273

7. Baylor (4-1)

1,102

8. Duke (3-1)

1.057

9. Arkansas (3-0)

1,038

10. Creighton (4-0)

1,004

11. Indiana (4-0)

932

12 Michigan State (3-1)

825

13. Auburn (4-0)

737

14. Arizona (3-0)


725

15. Kentucky (3-2)

685

16. Illinois (4-1)

673

17. San Diego State (3-0)

601

18. Alabama (4-0)

510

19. UCLA (3-2)

506

20. UConn (5-0)

298

21. Texas Tech (3-0)

275

22. Tennessee (2-1)

238

23. Maryland (5-0)

223

24. Purdue (3-0)

215

25. Iowa (3-0)

132

Others receiving votes:TCU 82, Saint Mary's 59, Ohio State 56, Michigan 24, Xavier 22, Charleston 17, Toledo 16, Miami (FL) 10, Dayton 9, Villanova 7, Arizona State 5, Virginia Tech 5, Saint Louis 5, UNLV 5, Oregon 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 2, Utah State 1, Penn State 1, Mississippi State 1

This week six Big Ten teams are in the top 25, with Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State also receiving votes. There isn't a clear runaway favorite like some years past, but the conference race looks like it is going to be a good one.

