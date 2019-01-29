GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue's Class of 2020 targets
More: The Rivals150
It remains to be seen how many recruits Purdue will need to sign for its next signing class, the 2020 class.
The Boilermaker coaching staff has open scholarships to use in the spring, and with some uncertainty around Carsen Edwards because of his NBA prospects, that muddles the picture even more. Any scholarships used in the spring for 2019 would come off the board for 2020.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news