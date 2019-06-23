Purdue basketball alum Robbie Hummel leads Team USA to 3x3 world title
Robbie Hummel's second playing career has yielded a championship.
The former Boilermaker star and NBA and overseas professional led his U.S. 3x3 team to the championship of the FIBA World Championships Sunday in Amsterdam with an 18-14 win over Latvia.
Hummel was named Tournament MVP in leading the U.S. to their first gold medal in the 3x3 event.
For more on Hummel's 3x3 career, which he hopes lead him to the Olympics in 2020, here's our story from last month.
🇺🇸 @RobbieHummel gets the Championship water shower! 🥇💦#3x3WC pic.twitter.com/hwDeBIJxYy— FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) June 23, 2019
