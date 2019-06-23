Robbie Hummel's second playing career has yielded a championship.

The former Boilermaker star and NBA and overseas professional led his U.S. 3x3 team to the championship of the FIBA World Championships Sunday in Amsterdam with an 18-14 win over Latvia.

Hummel was named Tournament MVP in leading the U.S. to their first gold medal in the 3x3 event.

