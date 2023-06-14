Purdue's head coach Matt Painter and players were available for the first time this summer after Purdue finished its first official summer practice before they head off to Europe in July for a summer trip abroad.



Lance Jones was on the court going through his first Purdue practice. Camden Heide was without his redshirt. Myles Colvin was still in Colorado with Team USA.



And Zach Edey, the returning National Player of the Year, was back in West Lafayette.



Boiler Upload has your update on how Purdue's first day of practice went for the 2023-24 season.