A brand new Rivals150 dropped on Friday for the 2026 recruiting class, coincidentally the same weekend that coaches can officially reach out to prospects in the class directly for the first time. Purdue has been active in offering 2026 recruits over the last month and all eight of its current targets in the class are present in the updated rankings.

Nobody rose more in the updated Rivals150 yesterday than four-star wing Anthony Thompson, who soared from unranked to the 13th best prospect in the entire class. The Ohio native is now one spot off of a five-star ranking, with the cutoff at No.12 Dylan Mingo. Thompson had offers from Power 5 programs prior to his stellar spring with Indiana Elite, but has seen that number rise in the last month. Purdue became one of the new schools in the mix, joining with Ohio State, Texas, Marquette, West Virginia, Stanford, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, and Cincinnati. Rivals National Recruiting Analyst on Thompson: "One of the biggest revelations on the adidas 3SSB circuit this spring,Anthony Thompson has made statement after statement while running with Indiana Elite. The 6-foot-7 lefty has flashed head-turning versatility to go along with his outstanding frame and has the look of a prospect that could burst onto the radar of NBA GMs as he puts things together. "

Perhaps the biggest priority for the Boilermakers in the class, four-star point guard Taylen Kinney, stood pat in the updated rankings, sitting at No. 33 in the country. Purdue offered the Newport (KY) product back in September 2023, but Kinney has seen an influx of offers this spring and summer, particularly from Auburn, Louisville, Georgia, West Virginia, and Rutgers. Xavier, Indiana, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M have also offered. Kinney was in Italy for the Adidas EuroCamp earlier this month and is set to compete for a spot on the USA Basketball U17 National Team ahead of the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup.

Similar to Thompson, 2026 guard Jermal Jones Jr. saw a rather large rise in the update to debut at No. 56 overall in the rankings after previously being unranked. Jones has been a standout on the EYBL circuit this AAU season, averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 53% from the field and 40% from three-point range for Jet Academy. Purdue was was one the first Power 5 offers on his list, which also includes Cal, Cincinnati, Jacksonville State and Southern.

An AAU teammate of Taylen Kinney on Wildcat Select, four-star point guard Jonathan Sanderson, moved up three spots to No. 57 in the country in the Rivals150. The 6-foot-3 guard is another prospect that Purdue offered last year and has been in on from the very start of his recruitment. Sanderson also holds offers from West Virginia, Notre Dame, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State, and others.

One of the most recent offers from the Boilermakers was sent out to four-star shooting guard Felipe Quinones, who jumped six spots to No. 73 in the updated rankings as his recruitment continues to rise as well. Purdue offered Quinones in May, just after he played in EYBL Indianapolis with Jet Academy alongside Jermal Jones Jr., and performed well in front of assistant coach Paul Lusk. Quinones averaged a team-high 18.8 points per game for Jet Academy prior to the break in AAU action this month. He also suited up for his native Puerto Rico in the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup, where Purdue freshman Daniel Jacobsen did the same with Team USA. Quinones has also fielded offers from Baylor, Michigan, Cincinnati, Memphis, Cal, Ole Miss and UCF, along with the Boilermakers.

Arguably the top 2026 in-state prospect and four-star guard Steven Reynolds III dipped in the new rankings, falling 18 spots to No. 80 in the country. While that may be the case now, the South Bend Washington product should see his stock rise again in the future. Purdue was Reynolds' first Power 5 offers and provides him the opportunity to become the fourth member of his family to call West Lafayette home. His sisters Amiyah and Mila are currently members of the women's basketball team, while another sister Kira will join them in 2025. Along with the Boilermakers, Reynolds also holds offers from Indiana, Notre Dame, Illinois, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Penn State and others. He is catching the attention of USA Basketball as well, as he is looking to be a part of the U17 National Team.

Another prospect that netted an offer from the Boilermakers early in the cycle is Illinois standout Gabriel Sularski. The four-star guard has slipped in the rankings, falling 17 spots, but still remains a top 100 prospect coming in at No. 89 in the country. Sularski holds other offers from the likes of Indiana, Michigan State, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin and others.