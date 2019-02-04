Weekly Word: Leadership, legacy and more
Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.
Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week 1: Definitely like the content, but a new name would be useful.)
Anyway, here are some random thoughts for the week, most of which will be Purdue-related.
Share all your weekly words on our premium message board.
EMERGING LEADERSHIP
As Purdue's grown into being a pretty good team right now, you're also seeing the seeds sewn for some pretty good teams to follow, what with the play of Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms and Nojel Eastern and on down the line lately, players who'll be centerpieces of the next two Boilermaker teams after this one.
But you're also seeing some knowns for those teams being established where there were unknowns for this team.
Namely, leadership.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news