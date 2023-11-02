He's dazzling.



Myles Colvin didn't get his moment, yet, but he was trying. A loose ball ended up in his hands and he saw it, the space between him and the rim at the other end of Keady Court. He started the engine and his body purred, the ball bounced and you could see it - his body shifting into gear. This gear Colvin has, it didn't exist in anyone on Grace College's team, and this awareness probably caused the bump foul that stopped Colvin before he could really get going at mid court.



See, before Colvin, no one on Purdue's squad had that gear either. Not since Jaden Ivey left as a top-five NBA draft pick. That's the kind of athleticism that is tucked into Colvin's true freshman body.



But Myles Colvin's best quality isn't just his athleticism, but his skill, the entire package that allows him to get shots off like he did against Grace College. In 16 minutes of action Colvin took 8 shots, including four three-pointers. He missed all of them.



The truth about Myles Colvin is that his best quality is also going to look like his worst qualities at times as he acclimates to Big Ten basketball.



"I'm kinda already used to the pace of college basketball," Colvins tells me on Tuesday, threatening the narrative about freshman needing time to adjust.