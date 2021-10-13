Purdue faces a big task this Saturday when it plays at No. 2 Iowa. But this isn't the first time the Boilermakers will have squared off with a top-five Hawkeye squad.

Back on November 26, 1985, Iowa strolled into Ross-Ade Stadium ranked No. 5 in the country for a nationally televised game on CBS. That year, Iowa spent five weeks at No. 1 in the country led by Heisman-contending quarterback Chuck Long.