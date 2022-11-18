On Senior Night, Purdue beats Michigan in 4 sets - 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23

Purdue's seniors led the charge on Senior Night in what might be their last game at Holloway Gymnasium.



Grace Balensiefer led the Boilermakers with 36 assists. The senior from Lafayette, Indiana was nearly perfect setting up her teammates the entire match. She had no errors.



Maddie Schermerhorn had the highlight of the night, digging the ball once and saving it again before she was able to even get off the court. Schermerhorn had 22 digs and 7 assists on the night.



Raven Colvin had 9 combined blocks and was big in the third set, helping Purdue come from behind. Colvin also had 11 kills.



Eva Hudson continues her freshman dominance. She led the team with 15 kills and contributed 7 digs.



Purdue's Seniors: Ava Torrance, Grace Balensiefer, Maddy Chinn, Maddie Schermerhorn, Maddie Koch, Emma Ellis and Hannah Clayton.

Purdue 25, Michigan 23 - Set 1

Purdue's Maddie Schermerhorn was still on the ground from a dig when the ball ricocheted back towards her with Purdue up 24-23.



Just before the point, normally reserved Coach Dave Shondell had made his way to the court and implored his players, "Right now."



Shermerhorn responded by tossing her hand up behind her, somehow catching the volleyball and sending it back over the net. She kept the point alive and a Maddy Chinn kill would give Purdue the first set, 25-23 on Senior Night for the Boilers.



Eva Hudson led the Boilers with 5 kills and 0 errors in the first set. The freshman continues her Freshman of the year campaign with another strong set on a night for the upper class women.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QbGF5aW5nIHdpdGggYSBsb3Qgb2YgaGVhcnQgdG9uaWdodC48YnI+ PGJyPkxlYWRlcnM6PGJyPjUgS2lsbHM6IEV2YSBIdWRzb24sIEVtbWEgRWxs aXMgPGJyPjggRGlnczogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9t X3NjaGVybWVyaG9ybj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbV9zY2hlcm1l cmhvcm48L2E+IDxicj4xMCBhc3Npc3RzOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dyYWNlQmFsZW5zaWVmZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AR3JhY2VCYWxlbnNpZWZlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v M21jc0twSzdiQSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzNtY3NLcEs3YkE8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgUHVyZHVlIFZvbGxleWJhbGwgKEBQdXJkdWVWQikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QdXJkdWVWQi9zdGF0dXMvMTU5Mzc2 NTk3MTY2NzYxNTc0NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAx OSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BcmUgeW91IGtpZGRpbmcgbWU/IPCfpK88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU0NUb3AxMD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1NDVG9wMTA8L2E+IHBsYXkgYnkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tX3NjaGVybWVyaG9ybj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbV9zY2hlcm1lcmhvcm48L2E+IG9uIHNldCBwb2lu dC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZZZGtjSFROM3UiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS92WWRrY0hUTjN1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFB1cmR1ZSBWb2xs ZXliYWxsIChAUHVyZHVlVkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vUHVyZHVlVkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTM3NjcxMjQyMTE2MjE4ODg/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Michigan 25, Purdue 23 - Set 2

Michigan's scrappy Wolverines were able to respond and recover from a 9-2 deficit in the second half to win the second set 25-23.



Michigan and Purdue were tied at 17, but three straight errors gave Purdue a 3 point lead and it looked like the Boilermakers were ready to take the second straight set to start the match.



But Megan Renner couldn't handle a serve and Eva Hudson missed an attack and Michigan was tied with Purdue again at 22. Michigan's Maddie Dowd's Ace pushed Michigan to a 23-22 lead and a Hannah Clayton spike was blocked by Michigan to give the Wolverines the second set.

Purdue 25, Michigan 21 - Set 3

Eva Hudson polished another set off with a powerful kill and Purdue fought off another Michigan surge to take the 2-1 lead in sets.



Raven Colvin's ability to defend above the net really started to show in Purdue's third set. She added to her block assist totals, leading the way with 5 going into the fourth set with two block scores in the third set.



Purdue's collection of high-flying strikers was too much for the Michigan Wolverines.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4x77iP4oOjMe+4j+KDoyBraWxscyBhbmQgY291bnRpbmcgZm9yIEVt bWEgRWxsaXMuPGJyPjxicj5UaGF0JiMzOTtzIHRoZSB0aGlyZCB0aW1lIGlu IHRoZSBsYXN0IGZvdXIgbWF0Y2hlcyBzaGUmIzM5O3MgcmVjb3JkZWQgYXMg bWFueS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FGSVFhajk3MnUiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hRklRYWo5NzJ1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFB1cmR1ZSBW b2xsZXliYWxsIChAUHVyZHVlVkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUHVyZHVlVkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTM3Nzg4MjEwOTQwODQ2MDg/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==