Purdue beats Michigan to win fifth straight
Following Saturday afternoon's hard-fought 82-76 win over Michigan, No. 4 Purdue's now won five straight.
The Boilermakers weathered a Wolverine run that cut a 12-point lead down to four with just two minutes left.
Jaden Ivey led Purdue with 23 points, while Trevion Williams scored 19 points and Zach Edey 13.
More to come ...
