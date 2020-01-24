PDF: Purdue-Wisconsin stats

Dominant on defense and the glass and fueled by Evan Boudreaux's hustle, Nojel Eastern's defense and Isaiah Thompson's scoring, Purdue routed Wisconsin Friday night to get back in the win column and score a needed victory, 70-51.

The Boilermakers led by as many as 28 early In the second half, before beating back a modest Badgers run that cut it to 16.

Thompson led Purdue with 14 points, much of it coming after Wisconsin had made the game interesting mid-second half. Boudreaux grabbed 13 rebounds to go along with 10 points.

Purdue led 33-15 at halftime.

