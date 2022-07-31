There are 19 former Purdue players on NFL training camp rosters, according to NFL.com.



Of those 19 players, nine were recruited to Purdue by Jeff Brohm.

Included in that group are five rookies: DE George Karlaftis (Chiefs), WR David Bell (Browns), FB Zander Horvath (Chargers), DL DaMarcus Mitchell (Patriots) and OL Greg Long (Cardinals). Karlaftis, Bell and Horvath were draft picks, while Mitchell and Long are free-agents.

Five teams feature two Purdue players: Cardinals, Chiefs, Cowboys, Patriots and Lions.

There are ex-Boilermakers at every position on offense and defense. The position with the most former Purdue players: Offensive line, with five Boilermakers. There are three defensive linemen and three linebackers on NFL rosters.

