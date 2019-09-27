Purdue-Ole Miss agree to football series
Purdue and Ole Miss have reached an agreement for a two-game series, GoldandBlack.com has confirmed.
Purdue will play at Ole Miss on September 10, 2033. Ole Miss will come to Purdue on September 9, 2034.
The schools have met one time, with Purdue taking a 27-7 decision in West Lafayette in 1929.
