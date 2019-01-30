But Blough proved them all wrong and leaves as a beloved figure. He became the face of the program last season as he forged a bond with Tyler Trent. Blough may not belong in the hall of fame of Purdue signal-callers, but he was a good player, and an even better person whose leadership and example will be missed.

Blough departs West Lafayette having made 37 career starts, ranking No. 3 in Purdue history in attempts (1,429), completions (871) and TD tosses (69), while finishing No. 5 in passing yards (9,734). All of that from a 6-foot-1 quarterback few major programs wanted when he was coming out of high school in Carrollton, Texas, back in 2014. He was too short, too slow ... too everything.

Blough got to enjoy a successful senior season, starting the last 12 games and earning third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and honorable mention from the coaches after he completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,705 yards with 25 TDs and 10 picks. Not bad for a guy who was coming off a severe ankle injury that ended his 2017 season early.

Blough went on to enjoy a storybook senior season. He became an inspiration to many with his service to others and perseverance in the face of adversity dealing with coaching tumult, inconsistent play, injury and losing his job. Through it all, Blough was a shining example.

"During fall camp, I suffered a little tendinitis in my right biceps that was causing some serious discomfort when I was throwing the ball," Blough said. "We worked with the training staff and we had some things that helped me right before that Missouri game that had me feeling 100-percent, which I hadn’t been in the past. I think I proved in the game there never was a doubt I could (throw downfield). I just hadn’t been doing it in training camp and the first few games. That’s not common knowledge"

Time and again, David Blough heard he lacked the arm strength to execute the down-field passing game Jeff Brohm desires. But Blough never doubted himself, especially after he overcame a health issue early last season previously undisclosed.

GoldandBlack.com: What was the high point of your career?

Blough: Oh, man. On the field, it had to be knocking off Ohio State at home. Those ranked wins this year, over Iowa, playing a clean game vs. Boston College … the big games at home we got to win, the two field storms. Those were the highlights of my career.

GoldandBlack.com: What was the low point?

Blough: Being carted off that November (in 2017 vs. Illinois). That was a tough one for me to handle. I didn’t know if I would play another snap, especially with as well as Elijah played. That day in September 2016 when I threw five interceptions at home in a loss to Cincinnati. That was another low point.

GoldandBlack.com: What were you thinking when you lost the battle to start in training camp last season?

Blough: I was disappointed. As a competitor, you want to be the guy. It was hard to take. At the same time, I knew I had a responsibility as a leader on the team to make sure there was nothing going wrong with our program, there was no hostility between (Elijah) and I. I knew we were in good hands no matter who was on the field. I knew at some point I was gonna get a shot. That is what kept my spirits up.

GoldandBlack.com: Could you have seen your last season unfolding like it did?

Blough: That's how it's been my whole career. There's no way I could have written what happened if I had written a script, the good or the bad. That is how this last season went. I couldn’t plan for it, but I knew I had to be ready when my time came.

GoldandBlack.com: Did you ever consider transferring?

Blough: I never did, really. I had been through a lot. I had no guarantee of starting. Brohm told me it was going to be a fair competition, and that’s all I needed to hear. I respected his decision when he made it. I knew I had to be ready if my time came. That is what someone who cares about the team would do. That was my mind-set

GoldandBlack.com: How does the future of the position look?

Blough: I think everyone should be excited about the talent Elijah brings to the table. He has a legit NFL arm. He has NFL size. People should be excited about next year and the year after that, depending on (if Sindelar gets a sixth year of eligibility). Purdue football is in good hands with Elijah at quarterback. And really, with all the guys. They all work hard. Nick (Sipe) and Jack (Plummer) are incredibly smart guys and accurate passers. They may not have the experience Elijah has. Whoever is on the field, they should be confident. And don’t rule out a kid who walked on, Aidan O’Connell. I don’t know much about Paul (Piferi) But if Brian and Jeff Brohm went to California to recruit him, I bet they have confidence in him.

GoldandBlack.com: Will Elijah Sindelar be the guy next year?

Blough: That is Coach Brohm’s decision. I expect them to utilize what Elijah brings to the table.

GoldandBlack.com: If you could go back and give advice to the freshman David Blough, what would you tell him?

Blough: One thing I would say is to take advantage of every possible resource, whether it is the academic staff, dietician, the weight staff, the sports psychology, the position coaches, offensive coordinator, head coach, take advantage of every person who is there to help you. I think I did a good job of that, but it took me a year or two to understand that everyone is there to help you.

GoldandBlack.com: What was your favorite opposing stadium?

Blough: The best fans are easily the fans at Lincoln (Nebraska) They want you to come back, they cheer for you. It shows when you sell out your stadium over 300 times in a row. That is a fun place to play at.

GoldandBlack.com: Have you set a date for your marriage?

Blough: March 14, right after Purdue’s Pro Day. And right before my fiancee’s track season starts. And then I am trying to figure out where I am headed.

GoldandBlack.com: What feedback did you get at the Shrine Game?

Blough: There are some teams that are cold to you for some reason. Some are just asking for background, some asked about the turnovers (national-leading 21 interceptions) I had my sophomore year, some asked about my best games, what my best quarterback traits are, they are trying to find out some things about you. They have done their homework, they just want to meet face-to-face. It is more them interviewing you than giving you feedback.

GoldandBlack.com: What did your relationship with Tyler Trent mean to you?

Blough: It is extremely difficult to put into words the impact one person could have on my life and other lives. Everywhere I have gone, people have known of our friendship, they all have asked me about him whether in St. Petersburg, Florida (Shrine Game) or in Dallas (where Blough is from and currently training), people have heard Tyler’s story. The way he lived … even in his death, he was able to show his faith, to live with such a positive attitude, to want to help others even in the midst of what he was going through … it has inspired millions of people. It is a tribute to him and he got to see his legacy unfold while he was fighting his battle. I am incredibly grateful to be a part of it. I will remember Tyler the rest of my life. The memories we made I hold near and dear to my heart.

GoldandBlack.com: If football doesn't work out, what are your plans?

Blough: If football doesn’t work out, I have two options. I love the game and leading, so I think coaching would be an option. I want to be a head coach one day, whether it’s in the NFL or college. Also, to work in ministry. I like to spread the gospel of Jesus and sharing that. And there is ministry in coaching, as well.

GoldandBlack.com: Any last words for fans?

Blough: To all the fans, thank you for all of it. I try to express that all the time. I am grateful for leading the country in interceptions, I am thankful for breaking my ankle, I am thankful for losing my job and the season I got to have because the memories and lessons that I have now have prepared me for life and for that I am forever grateful to Purdue.