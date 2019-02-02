A look at how active Purdue alumni fared in the NFL in 2018:

Ricardo Allen. His fifth NFL season--all with the Falcons--ended after just three games (all starts at free safety) because of a tendon tear. Allen, a team leader and heady player, had 17 stops and three PBUs with an interception in 2018. He has 229 career tackles with 13 passes broken up and seven picks.

Anthony Brown. He has spent all three seasons with the Cowboys, capping the 2018 campaign with 44 tackles. He played in 15 games and made 10 starts at cornerback, notching eight passes defended with an interception in helping the Cowboys reach the divisional round of the postseason. Brown has 29 career starts with 155 tackles, 27 PBUs, three sacks and four picks.

Ja'Whaun Bentley. He was off to a good start as a rookie linebacker in 2018, playing in three games with two starts. Bentley made 14 tackles with a pick before his season ended with a biceps injury for a Patriots squad that advanced to the Super Bowl for a third season in a row and ninth time under Bill Belichick. It's the 20th season in a row Purdue has had a representative in the Super Bowl.

Drew Brees. An 18-year veteran who has enjoyed a Hall of Fame career, Brees led the Saints to a 13-3 mark in 2018 and second consecutive NFC South title, throwing for 3,992 yards with 32 touchdowns and just five interception (his fewest since becoming a starter in 2002). He failed to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing yard mark for the first time since 2005 (his last year in San Diego). And New Orleans' season ended with a crushing loss to the Rams in the NFC title game after the Saints had dumped the Eagles in their playoff opener. Still, Brees had plenty to celebrate. He became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (74,437), completions (6,586) and completion percentage (67.3). He also eclipsed the 500 TD-pass mark (520) while setting a single-season standard for completion percentage (74.4). Brees, who turned 40 in January, has a 155-108 career record as a starter, says he wants to march on with the Saints.

Gabe Holmes. The tight end played in eight games with four starts for the Cardinals but had no stats.

Dennis Kelly. The mammoth offensive tackle started five games and played in 11 for the Titans in what was his seventh season and third with Tennessee. Kelly spent his first four seasons with the Eagles.

Ryan Kerrigan. He capped his eighth season in the NFL by leading the Redskins with 13 sacks and has 84.5 career sacks in 128 games. One of the NFL's premier defensive ends, Kerrigan added 43 tackles and three forced fumbles in 2018. He is just 6.5 sacks from passing Dexter Manley to become the franchise's all-time leader.

Raheem Mostert. In his fourth season, the speedy running back played in nine games for the 49ers, running 34 times for 261 yards (7.7 ypc) with a TD. He also made six catches for 25 yards. Mostert also has spent time with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns and Bears, running for 297 yards on 41 carries in his career with a TD.

Kevin Pamphile. A fifth-year pro, Pamphile played in just three games with two starts for the Titans at offensive tackle before suffering an undisclosed injury. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Buccaneers.

Kawann Short. A six-year pro, Short is coming off another solid season for the Panthers. He tallied 42 tackles with three sacks from his defensive tackle spot in 2018. Short has 270 career stops and 32.5 sacks.



