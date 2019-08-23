Purdue Boilermakers basketball Big Ten schedule announced
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|
Dec. 8, 2019
|
NORTHWESTERN
|
Mackey Arena
|
Dec. 15, 2019
|
@ Nebraska
|
Pinnacle Bank Arena
|
Jan. 2, 2020
|
MINNESOTA
|
Mackey Arena
|
Jan. 5, 2020
|
@ Illinois
|
State Farm Center
|
Jan. 9, 2020
|
@ Michigan
|
Crisler Center
|
Jan. 12, 2020
|
MICHIGAN STATE
|
Mackey Arena
|
Jan. 18, 2020
|
@ Maryland
|
Xfinity Center
|
Jan. 21, 2020
|
ILLINOIS
|
Mackey Arena
|
Jan. 24, 2020
|
WISCONSIN
|
Mackey Arena
|
Jan. 28, 2020
|
@ Rutgers
|
Rutgers Athletic Center
|
Feb. 1, 2020
|
@ Northwestern
|
Welsh-Ryan Arena
|
Feb. 5, 2020
|
IOWA
|
Mackey Arena
|
Feb. 8, 2020
|
@ Indiana
|
Assembly Hall
|
Feb. 11, 2020
|
PENN STATE
|
Mackey Arena
|
Feb. 15, 2020
|
@ Ohio State
|
Value City Arena
|
Feb. 18, 2020
|
@ Wisconsin
|
Kohl Center
|
Feb. 22, 2020
|
MICHIGAN
|
Mackey Arena
|
Feb. 27, 2020
|
INDIANA
|
Mackey Arena
|
March 3, 2020
|
@ Iowa
|
Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|
March 7, 2020
|
RUTGERS
|
Mackey Arena
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|
11/5/2019
|
GREEN BAY
|
Mackey Arena
|
11/9/2019
|
TEXAS
|
Mackey Arena
|
11/13/2019
|
at Marquette
|
Fiserv Forum
|
11/16/2019
|
CHICAGO STATE
|
Mackey Arena
|
11/23/2019
|
vs. Jacksonville State
(Emerald Coast Classic)
|
Mackey Arena
|
11/29/2019
|
vs. VCU
(Emerald Coast Classic)
|
Northwest Florida State
Destin, Fla.
|
11/30/2019
|
vs. Tennessee/Florida State
(Emerald Coast Classic)
|
Northwest Florida State
Destin, Fla.
|
12/4/2019
|
VIRGINIA
|
Mackey Arena
|
12/17/2019
|
at Ohio
|
Convocations Center (Athens, Ohio)
|
12/21/2019
|
vs. Butler (Crossroads Classic)
|
Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
|
12/28/2019
|
CENTRAL MICHIGAN
|
Mackey Arena
