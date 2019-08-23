News More News
Purdue Boilermakers basketball Big Ten schedule announced

Purdue's Big Ten basketball schedule (AP)
GoldandBlack.com staff
PURDUE 2019-2020 BIG TEN SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Venue

Dec. 8, 2019

NORTHWESTERN

Mackey Arena

Dec. 15, 2019

@ Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Jan. 2, 2020

MINNESOTA

Mackey Arena

Jan. 5, 2020

@ Illinois

State Farm Center

Jan. 9, 2020

@ Michigan

Crisler Center

Jan. 12, 2020

MICHIGAN STATE

Mackey Arena

Jan. 18, 2020

@ Maryland

Xfinity Center

Jan. 21, 2020

ILLINOIS

Mackey Arena

Jan. 24, 2020

WISCONSIN

Mackey Arena

Jan. 28, 2020

@ Rutgers

Rutgers Athletic Center

Feb. 1, 2020

@ Northwestern

Welsh-Ryan Arena

Feb. 5, 2020

IOWA

Mackey Arena

Feb. 8, 2020

@ Indiana

Assembly Hall

Feb. 11, 2020

PENN STATE

Mackey Arena

Feb. 15, 2020

@ Ohio State

Value City Arena

Feb. 18, 2020

@ Wisconsin

Kohl Center

Feb. 22, 2020

MICHIGAN

Mackey Arena

Feb. 27, 2020

INDIANA

Mackey Arena

March 3, 2020

@ Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena

March 7, 2020

RUTGERS

Mackey Arena
11/5/2019

GREEN BAY

Mackey Arena

11/9/2019

TEXAS

Mackey Arena

11/13/2019

at Marquette

Fiserv Forum

11/16/2019

CHICAGO STATE

Mackey Arena

11/23/2019

vs. Jacksonville State

(Emerald Coast Classic)

Mackey Arena

11/29/2019

vs. VCU

(Emerald Coast Classic)

Northwest Florida State

Destin, Fla.

11/30/2019

vs. Tennessee/Florida State

(Emerald Coast Classic)

Northwest Florida State

Destin, Fla.

12/4/2019

VIRGINIA

Mackey Arena

12/17/2019

at Ohio

Convocations Center (Athens, Ohio)

12/21/2019

vs. Butler (Crossroads Classic)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

12/28/2019

CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Mackey Arena
{{ article.author_name }}