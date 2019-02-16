It’s the question you have to ask someone who has a bobblehead made in their likeness: So, does it look like you? E’Twaun Moore smiled when answering the query.

"It does," said Moore, who is in his eighth season in the NBA and third with New Orleans. "That’s surprising. Sometimes it looks like a crazy cartoon character. But it actually does. So that was pretty surprising. They got it right, I guess. I guess I have an easy haircut."

Moore was back on campus on Saturday for a day in his honor. The East Chicago, Ind., native is a beloved figure in Mackey Arena who is No. 3 in school annals in scoring with 2, 136 points. He was in West Lafayette from 2008-11 as part of the famed "Baby Boiler" freshman class that also included Robbie Hummel and JaJuan Johnson that helped the program get on track in the early years of Matt Painter's tenure.

"We keep in touch to see how one another’s doing," said Moore, who helped lead the Boilers to the 2010 Big Ten regular-season title. "We will always be brothers no matter what. The bond we built here is deeper than basketball."

The 6-4, 191-pound Moore was on campus with a group of children from his E’Twaun Moore Foundation which looks to empower youth, and serve families through the means of educational programs, athletic exposure, and social services.



Moore, a second-round pick in 2011, also here to watch the Boilers play Penn State.



"I have gotten to watch quite a few games," said Moore, No. 2 in school annals with 243 3-pointers made. "Of course, I have to talk trash and smack to my teammates about them, let them know we are still the best team in college basketball".

Moore also has kept close tabs on Carsen Edwards.

"In the summer time I talk to him," said Moore, who was able to be back because it's the NBA All-Star break. "In the season, I don’t like to really bother guys. I tell him to keep it up, he has what it takes. I try to encourage him."

Is Edwards an NBA player?

"Carsen is special," said Moore, who has played with the Celtics, Magic, Bulls and Pelicans. "Anytime you find that explosiveness and speed and skill with someone who can shoot it like that, that’s rare. He’s a special player. You see what he has been doing this year, averaging 20-something points and carrying us to victory. He’s definitely good. I will see him on the other side of the NBA.

"He has all the skills that you need. Being in the NBA is just mental. All the skills and physical attributes, he definitely has. It’s just the mental part, learning to be a student of the game."

Moore has been able to make himself into a solid a pro. But his heart is never far from Mackey.

"It’s cool to be able to come back to campus and get to come to a game," he said. "I’m not able to come because of my crazy schedule."

He'll be sure to handle his bobblehead with care.

"The bobblehead was cool," he said. "I grew up with Shaq bobbleheads, Michael Jordan, (Scottie) Pippen. To have my own bobbled is pretty sweet."



