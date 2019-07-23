Nojel Eastern is pretty good as is, the unconventional Purdue guard having just performed at a fringe All-Big Ten sort of level this past season, a key cog to the Boilermakers' surprising success during his sophomore season.

That is worth keeping in mind, that as is, Eastern is well established as a winning player capable of affecting games at both ends of the floor.

He knows, though, that to be a more complete player, the most evident void in his skill set to this point at the college level could stand to fill in.