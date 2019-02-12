Purdue's GOAT walk-on? A case can be made for Grady Eifert
By just about any measure, Grady Eifert stands tall as one of the two most productive walk-ons in Purdue men's basketball history.Since Mackey Arena opened in 1967, Purdue has had 36 walk-ons* that...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news