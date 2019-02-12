Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-12 12:11:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Purdue's GOAT walk-on? A case can be made for Grady Eifert

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Y7pxzgmbr6tdtiycoard
Grady Eifert will always be known for his hustle, but his numbers and production make him one of the top two Purdue walk-ons of all-time.
USA Today Sports

By just about any measure, Grady Eifert stands tall as one of the two most productive walk-ons in Purdue men's basketball history.Since Mackey Arena opened in 1967, Purdue has had 36 walk-ons* that...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}