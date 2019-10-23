Saturday during Purdue's scrimmage in Mackey Arena, Aaron Wheeler shot a three from the left corner, and as the ball went up, Evan Boudreaux was positioned on the near baseline, just inside the lane, sub-optimal positioning for the offensive rebound to come. As the shot went up, the senior darted into the lane, as if tracing the charge circle with his steps, literally running a circle — or at least half circle — around big man Trevion Williams. When the ball came off the rim, he pounced on it just before Nojel Eastern could. It was one of Boudreaux's several offensive rebounds during the casual scrimmages Purdue played on its annual Fan Day in Mackey Arena, and a glimpse of the player Boudreaux has always believed himself to be; the one he couldn't necessarily be for half of last season; the one he intends to be now; and the one Purdue may need him to be, the player defined by energy and grit as much as points and rebounds, not that those things are always mutually exclusive. Continue reading below

Afterward, Matt Painter observed that some of Boudreaux's productivity during the three 10-minute scrimmages was generated by simply "being around the ball," code for effort. There were the two offensive rebounds, the other of which he scored off, but also a pair of steals, one of which Boudreaux parlayed into a layup for Eric Hunter. "He's played hard and done a really good job rebounding for us in practice," Painter said. "He's put himself in a good spot." It's what Boudreaux has always been, he says, and perhaps his best chance to make good on the renewed opportunity that comes this season for one of the Boilermakers' few seniors. Following a complicated debut season at Purdue, one which he opened as a key contributor prior to getting injured, then closed outside the playing rotation after getting injured, Boudreaux finds a bit of a reset now as a fifth-year player. "I think I can do a lot of things that lead to winning on a basketball floor," Boudreaux said, "and that's not to say other guys don't, because they do, but I think I can do a lot of good things, and I'm looking forward to it." He'll get his chance. To what extent, that remains to be seen, as is the case with more of the Boilermaker roster than not, but he'll get his chance, and he would appear well-positioned to take advantage. For one thing, he's now experienced and more assimilated to Purdue's program after joining it last summer as a graduate transfer from Dartmouth. That familiarity really matters, Boudreaux believes. More importantly, he's healthy. With about 3:25 left in the first half at top-10 Michigan State last January, a half in which Boudreaux had been playing well, he drove off a shot fake against Nick Ward, sidestepped Xavier Tillman in the lane for an off-balance shot at the basket. It missed and Boudreaux came down unforgivingly on his right side, and "heard it pop," he said. He'd inflamed a pre-existing strain to his right adductor muscle, an issue he'd been dealing with since late December.

Now, it was worse. But he missed only the next two games because of it, though he probably lost much more than he missed. In hindsight, Boudreaux believes he returned too quickly, playing against Indiana only 11 days after the episode in East Lansing. "I'd been playing relatively well leading up to that and we were in the heart of the Big Ten season," Boudreaux said, "and I didn't want to miss anything." Though he wasn't idled long, the landscape around Boudreaux shifted.