Purdue held its annual Fan Day open scrimmages Saturday afternoon in Mackey Arena, the first public look at the 2019-2020 Boilermakers, who'll face Providence a week from today in a closed scrimmage.

A few notables from Purdue's scrimmages today, with much more to come ...

• Aaron Wheeler looks bigger and stronger and more well-rounded as a player and Saturday it all led to productivity. He opened the day with a tough offensive rebound, which kept alive a possession that ended with him draining one of his three threes on four tries.

Later, there was a basket off the dribble and a contested defensive rebound, each of them the sorts of moments that suggested progress in one form or another over his solid redshirt freshman season.

• Sasha Stefanovic led the Boilermakers over three sessions with 16 points. He made 4-of-7 from three-point range.

• Evan Boudreaux, who's playing much more forward than center this preseason, but played both Saturday due to the split-squad format, scored 11 points — 3-of-4 three-point shooting — with a team-high-tying five rebounds.

• Purdue's 17 turnovers were more than Painter would have liked, including a handful of double-dribbles. They did come against 30 assists, though, seven from Nojel Eastern and five from Eric Hunter, another of the afternoon's standouts.