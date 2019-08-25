Purdue Recruiting Roundup: Basketball visits, football season and more
GoldandBlack.com intends to publish the Purdue Recruiting Roundup each Monday morning during football season.
CALEB FURST VISITS PURDUE, KICKING OFF FALL SLATE
This past weekend, Purdue hosted Class of 2021 blue-chipper Caleb Furst for a junior-year official visit, its first of this renewed cycle.
Its first of many, that is.
The end of the summer and start of the fall will be very busy for Purdue, seeing a bevy of high-end recruits coming through West Lafayette.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news