Gold and Black Radio Express: Gold and Black Memories
This is the maiden episode of a new podcast by Alan Karpick and Tom Dienhart called "Gold and Black Memories." The podcast will weave the past with the present, offering fans a unique context and perspective of Boilermaker basketball and football. Our apologies for the sound quality at the start (we will work on that) but ... Enjoy!
Gold and Black Radio Express: Gold and Black Memories, Episode 1 @AlanKarpick & @TomDienhart1 compare current @BoilerBall players with former ones, the two times Purdue was perfect in Mackey and only time @HuskerHoops played in Mackey before joining B1G.https://t.co/6iArhljePp pic.twitter.com/C0w4U9OBU7— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 7, 2019
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.