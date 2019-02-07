Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 11:51:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio Express: Gold and Black Memories

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

This is the maiden episode of a new podcast by Alan Karpick and Tom Dienhart called "Gold and Black Memories." The podcast will weave the past with the present, offering fans a unique context and perspective of Boilermaker basketball and football. Our apologies for the sound quality at the start (we will work on that) but ... Enjoy!

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}