GAME 1: PURDUE vs. GREEN BAY
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 6
Time: 7 p.m.
Venue: Mackey Arena
TV: BTN
Radio: Purdue Radio Network
#23 PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (—)
|
50
|
C/F
|
6-9/270/SO
|
—
|
2
|
G
|
6-4/175/SO
|
—
|
12
|
F
|
6-8/220/SR
|
—
|
11
|
G
|
6-1/165/FR
|
—
ABOUT PURDUE
• Junior guard and preseason All-Big Ten pick Nojel Eastern missed Providence scrimmage and Southern Indiana exhibition due to soreness in his foot.
He said Monday that he plans to play, and did return to practice that day, but added that a final decision would be made closer to game time.
• It seem unlikely that Mason Gillis and Brandon Newman will play for Purdue In the opener, as both freshmen said Monday that redshirt years are being considered.
Painter said there might be situations where players sit out the early portion of the season, then a decision Is made.
A player can't appear In a regular season game and still redshirt, barring injury exemptions.
GREEN BAY PHOENIX (—)
ABOUT THE PHOENIX
• Green Bay is coached by former Purdue guard Linc Darner, now in his fifth year at the school after landing the job after he led Florida Southern to the 2015 D2 title. He's 75-64 at Green Bay.
Darner, who played for Gene Keady from 1990-94 and was a teammate of Matt Painter's much of that time, coaches a style that belies his Keady-ball roots, a fast-paced, high-scoring style. His teams will push the ball in transition every opportunity they get and mix in some full-court pressure and trapping on defense, inspired in part by past Arkansas teams.
"They try to make you play at a play at a speed you're uncomfortable with," Painter said.
Last year, per KenPom, Green Bay's average possession spanned 14.9 seconds, eighth-fastest in college basketball. Philosophically, Green Bay will shoot a lot of threes, and shoot them quick. In the halfcourt, they'll spread the floor with smaller lineups and drive.
"My philosophy is, if you're open and it's a good shot for you, shoot it," Darner told GoldandBlack.com in 2015. "I think it can give guys confidence, knowing we want them to shoot when they're open. People think then, 'Well, you most not play defense then,' but we play very good defense. We do give up some easy baskets because we press, but there's a misconception: We don't just come down and fire it at the basket. We work on getting good shots. It's just that it might be after one pass or maybe after six or seven passes.
• Green Bay lost a key piece in Sandy Cohen, who transferred In from Marquette, but returns a slew of juniors and seniors from last season's 21-win team. Four starters and three-fourths of Green Bay's scoring from last season return.
The particularly notable returnees from a scoring perspective are McCloud, who comes off the bench, but averaged 13.7 points and made 39 percent of his threes last season, and Hemphill, a Gary native who averaged around 12 points per game last season.
|BALL SECURITY
|POISE
|INVOLVE BIGS
|
The Boilermakers are probably going to be a work in progress on offense. Turnovers could be part of that that process. Green Bay will look to force them, and that may be its best chance.
|
If this game gets fast, Purdue will want to do what it can to play how It prefers.There's no Carsen Edwards on this year's team. No one needs to try to replace him.
|
Purdue will want to play to its strengths. Its strengths are its big men. The post-entry game looks rough vs. Southern Indiana and Green Bay won't make it easy.
BOTTOM LINE
Purdue is the superior team and Is a really tough out at home, but Green Bay comes in with a ton of experience and a distinct style that may test a Boilermaker team that's very new. Eastern's status really matters here, too.
GOLDANDBLACK.COM PREDICTION: Purdue 80, Green Bay 67
