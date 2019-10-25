News More News
basketball

A look at Purdue's Sunday scrimmage partner, Providence

Alpha Diallo is one of the top players in the Big East, if not all of college basketball.
Alpha Diallo is one of the top players in the Big East, if not all of college basketball. (USA Today Sports)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Sunday in Indianapolis, No. 23 Purdue conducts a private scrimmage with Providence, the product of Matt Painter's relationship with Friars coach Ed Cooley.

It'll be the front end of a home-and-home series, you might say. Next year, Purdue will travel out east to meet Providence in a similar scrimmage.

Here are a few quick notes on Providence, which joins West Virginia and Dayton as teams Purdue will have conducted these scrimmages with in recent years.

• The Friars are led by one of college basketball's better, and most versatile, players in Alpha Diallo, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward-sized guard who averaged 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists and knocked down a third of his threes on high volume last season.

