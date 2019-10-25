Sunday in Indianapolis, No. 23 Purdue conducts a private scrimmage with Providence, the product of Matt Painter's relationship with Friars coach Ed Cooley.

It'll be the front end of a home-and-home series, you might say. Next year, Purdue will travel out east to meet Providence in a similar scrimmage.

Here are a few quick notes on Providence, which joins West Virginia and Dayton as teams Purdue will have conducted these scrimmages with in recent years.

• The Friars are led by one of college basketball's better, and most versatile, players in Alpha Diallo, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward-sized guard who averaged 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists and knocked down a third of his threes on high volume last season.