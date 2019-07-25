News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-25 10:29:52 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com Mailbag: Offensive line recruiting

T0mzdak2xkgm6c9k6g3i
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

More: Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2020 commitments

In our GoldandBlack.com Mailbag feature, our staff goes even deeper into topics our readers are interested in, taking our coverage, we hope, to a level unavailable anywhere else.

In today's edition, the topic at hand is Purdue's aim to recruit the offensive line at a higher level.

Check out our in-depth analysis, here.

If you have a question you like to submit, e-mail Brian Neubert at bneubert@goldandblack.com.

Fhqo0xdfiyturas5xdyj

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}