News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-28 13:37:10 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on win over CMU

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue coach Matt Painter's team ended non-conference play 8-5.
Purdue coach Matt Painter's team ended non-conference play 8-5.

With Saturday's 97-62 win over Central Michigan, Purdue closed non-conference play 8-5.

Following the win over the Chippewas, Coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the win, Big Ten play, guard play and more. See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

FREE Nike Gear, offer e
FREE Nike Gear, offer e

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}