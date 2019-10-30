Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter as season nears
As his team's lone exhibition game — vs. Southern Indiana Friday night — approaches, Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media Wednesday to discuss the game, the 23rd-ranked Boilermakers' progress, Nojel Eastern's foot and more.
See what he had to say here in this video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.