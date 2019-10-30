News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 13:34:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter as season nears

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
Purdue coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers play Southern Indiana Friday night.
Purdue coach Matt Painter's team faces Southern Indiana Friday night in its lone exhibition game.

As his team's lone exhibition game — vs. Southern Indiana Friday night — approaches, Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media Wednesday to discuss the game, the 23rd-ranked Boilermakers' progress, Nojel Eastern's foot and more.

See what he had to say here in this video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}