Admit it. You closed your eyes, crossed your fingers and said a silent prayer each time Nojel Eastern stepped to the free-throw earlier this season. Now, the sight of the 6-6, 220-pound sophomore strolling to the charity stripe sends a calm over your body. Eastern has gone from maddening to money. And the fortunes of Purdue have followed.

Is his form pretty no? It's a mix of herk and jerk. But, hey, it's working. Why quibble with details when the results are good? Eastern's ugly release has produced beautiful things since the calendar flipped to 2019. The secret to his new-found success? Just good, old-fashioned hard work.