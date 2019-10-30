Purdue guard Nojel Eastern said Wednesday he will not play in Friday's exhibition vs. Southern Indiana but does expect to return in time for the season opener against Green Bay next week.

Eastern, who's wearing a boot on his right foot, sat out Purdue's Sunday scrimmage vs. Providence in Indy after missing practice the day before.

Coach Matt Painter said It was Inflammation-related and Eastern traced the issue back to a 2015 surgery.

Eric Hunter will start at point guard for Purdue in the meantime.

