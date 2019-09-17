Coming off as guard-centric a season as Purdue's known in its modern era, the Boilermakers' annual establishment of identity for this season could find a familiar landing spot: The interior.

That's where Matt Haarms and Trevion Williams, certainly two of Purdue's best players and most known commodities, exist, and their combination of ability, productivity and experience suggest that Purdue could be more an inside-out team than not as it redefines itself post-Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline.

Matt Painter's M.O. at Purdue, and he's not alone in this practice, is to craft each team uniquely to its personnel as opposed to crow-barring that personnel into a specific mold.

In that sense, though the season remains months away, his starting point right now may be clear.

"I would say the strength of our personnel is our interior scoring and our passing to go along with good three-point shooters," Painter said. “Matt Haarms and Trevion Williams are two guys that you know can score the basketball, pass the basketball, make decisions. And not a lot of people have two quality bigs like that now, when you sprinkle all the people that can shoot around them.”

It wasn't all that long ago that Purdue became known for its collective massiveness, for players like 7-footer A.J. Hammons, for Karl Malone-ish power forward Caleb Swanigan and for the apartment building that was 7-2, 300-some-pound Isaac Haas.

In those days, Purdue fed the post more than just about anyone in college basketball, playing to its strengths, but also striking a potent balance with an array of effective shooters complementing its big men.

Now, though, if Purdue plays to its apparent strengths on the interior, it doesn't necessarily mean playing through the interior.

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily playing through the post as it is playing through post players who can also be playmakers," said associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry, who'll oversee Purdue's offense. "Getting the ball in their hands and letting them make decisions, as long as they’re making good decisions. (Haarms) is always going to be a low-turnover guy who doesn’t take many risks, and you feel good about having the ball in his hands, and Trevion’s the same way. He’s shown he’s a good passer who can handle the ball in spaces and get it to people where they need it to be.

"When you have guys like it, it always helps you, 1) relieve pressure and 2) you can move a defense from side to side when you play through your bigs.”

Coming off a year in which he played the bulk of the Big Ten season at an all-conference sort of level, Haarms — now a junior — could be on the verge of being Purdue's next outstanding center, albeit a very different one.

Haarms averaged nine-and-a-half points or so and led the Big Ten in field goal percentage, by a mile, on usage dwarfed by that of Purdue's backcourt, producing around the rim, as a screen-and-roll dive man and even stepping out and making the occasional three, an area of his game that could expand this season.

Williams was a game-changer for the Boilermakers mid-season, after he'd gotten physically to the point where he could contribute, months after enrolling at nearly 320 pounds. In Big Ten play, he averaged a staggering 20.3 points per 40 minutes, on top of giving the Boilermakers a rebounding presence at the rim that really mattered.

From an offensive perspective, Purdue seems intent to leverage its interior presences, with a promising, albeit largely unproven, group of shooters orbiting them, a model that worked well for the Boilermakers several years in a row prior to last season's overhaul.

That could mean more post-ups, an element that faded to the background last season as Purdue so often lived and died by the jumper, living a lot more than dying, as it won the Big Ten and literally came within a split-second of the Final Four.

Purdue posted up, on average, fewer than a half-dozen possessions per game, and a chunk of those opportunities went to point guard Nojel Eastern.

That will change, now, and it will start with Haarms, who'll play all over the floor, but get his most opportunities to date as a back-to-the-basket scorer, where he may not overpower every post defender he encounters, but will tower over most and can shoot with both hands or face and drive. He's been efficient in his Purdue career shooting hook shots in particular.

“I expect him to be one of the best players in our conference," said assistant coach Brandon Brantley, who coaches Purdue's big men. "He should be one of the best defensive players, as well as a guy who’s capable of averaging a double-double in our league.

“He’s got the skill to do a lot of things and Coach is going to allow him to do that. We don’t really put guys in boxes like that.”

It will include playing out beyond the arc, where he was 5-of-13 from three-point range in Big Ten play last season, adding a pick-and-pop dimension for a Purdue team that probably used more ball screens than ever before during Painter's tenure. Haarms has said that over time, his game may expand to the point where he's a higher-volume participant in the long-range shooting game.

"I think me being a threat out there, I think I’ve said it every time we’re talking about that shot, it’s going to become important for me," Haarms said this summer. "If guys don’t have to guard me out there, it’s not going to be good for our offense, so I think me being a threat out there is going to be important. And then on the mid-post as well, taking jumpers out there could be a great threat just keeping the defense on their toes.”

