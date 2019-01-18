GoldandBlack.com

Having seen Purdue-Indiana games dating back to the first one back in 1968, Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick share their memories of the top three games they have seen in the facility.

There is nothing quite like a Purdue-Indiana basketball game to heat things up on a cold winter day.

I am lucky to have witnessed many of these games live and on TV over the years. And Saturday’s edition figures to add to the lore of this storied rivalry.

But it may have a tough time living up to a few of the beauts between these foes I have seen in Mackey Arena over the years. My two favs:

1992: Beating Indiana is always fun for Purdue.

But to cost the Hoosiers (who would finish 23-6 overall and 15-3 Big Ten) a Big Ten title and No 1 NCAA seed in the process is even more memorable for Boilermaker fans. That’s exactly what Purdue did in this epic 61-59 win vs. the No. 4 Hoosiers on Senior Day in Mackey Arena vs. an IU team that had beaten Purdue by 41 earlier in the season in Bloomington.

This was a pedestrian Purdue squad that would go 16-14 overall and 8-10 in the Big Ten and head off to the NIT. But seniors Woody Austin (a Richmond, Ind., native) and Craig Riley (a Ft. Wayne, Ind., native) went out in style vs. their in-state rival, watching students storm the court after Purdue upset an Indiana team that would go on to the Final Four. Austin paced the Boilers with 20 points, while the muscular Riley added 17 with seven boards. And a redshirt freshman named Cuonzo Martin tallied 12 points and seven rebounds while shadowing Hoosier All-American Calbert Cheaney.

1994: Big Dog reins

Another doozy occurred during Glenn Robinson’s junior—and final--season in West Lafayette. Purdue was heading toward what would be the first of three Big Ten crowns in a row. Along the way, the Boilermakers took down No. 8 Indiana in Mackey, claiming an 83-76 OT decision in January to improve to 15-1 overall and 3-1 in the league. In this clash, No. 9 Purdue was riding high behind the “Big Dog,” who would earn national player of the year honors and lead the nation in scoring. Robinson looked like an All-American in this game, tallying 33 points and 12 rebounds. Sidekick Cuonzo Martin poured in 23 points with seven boards as the Boilers rallied from a 10-point hole in the second half. Purdue lost by two at IU later that season. Still, the Boilermakers were kings in this game. The Boilermakers won the league outright and went on to finish 29-5 overall and 14-4 in the Big Ten, advancing to the Elite Eight. Robinson later was the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft.