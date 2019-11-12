Game 3: Purdue at Marquette
THE GAVITT GAMES
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 12
Time: 9 p.m.
Venue: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee)
TV: FS1
Radio: Purdue Radio Network
|Team
|AP
|Coach
|NET
|KenPom
|KenPom - Win%
|
PUR
|
RV
|
—
|
—
|
9
|
44%
|
MAR
|
RV
|
—
|
—
|
15
|
56%
PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (1-1)
|#
|Player
|POS
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
1
|
F
|
6-9/205/SO
|
PPG: 8.0
REB: 7.0
STL: 3.0
|
3
|
G
|
6-3/205/SR
|
PPG: 19.0
REB: 4.5
3PT: 40%
|
20
|
G
|
6-7/225/JR
|
PPG: 6.0
REB: 4.5
AST: 4.5
|
2
|
G
|
6-4/175/SO
|
PPG: 13.5
AST: 3.5
3PT: 42.9%
|
32
|
C
|
7-3/250/JR
|
PPG: 12.5
FG: 64.3%
BLK: 4.0
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
50
|
C/F
|
6-9/270/SO
|
PPG: 6.5
REB: 4.0
MIN: 14.5
|
12
|
F
|
6-8/220/SR
|
PPG: 1.0
REB: 2.5
MIN: 8.5
|
11
|
G
|
6-1/165/FR
|
MIN: 12.0
|
55
|
G
|
6-4/195/SO
|
PPG: 14.0
3PT: 57.1%
ABOUT PURDUE
• The Boilermakers are 1-1, coming off a 70-66 loss to Texas, its rare setback in Mackey Arena. Purdue shot only around 40 percent in that game and turned the ball over in key junctures, allowing a five-point lead In the final three minutes to go by the wayside.
• Purdue will obviously face a colossal early defensive test against high-scoring Marquette guard Markus Howard, who averaged 25 points last season and rates as one of college basketball's best players this season.
• The Boilermakers are 1-1 In the Gavitt Games in the event's history, Its win coming two seasons ago ... at Marquette, an Isaac Haas-dominated 86-71 win at the old Bradley Center, which has now been replaced by Fiserv Forum. Howard, then a sophomore, scored 24 points in that game.
The year before winning that game in Milwaukee, Purdue won two NCAA Tournament games on that same floor, so the city has been kind to the Boilermakers in recent years.
MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES (1-0)
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
0
|
G
|
5-11/180/SR
|
PPG: 38.0
FG: 55%
3PT: 7-10
|
2
|
G
|
6-5/210/SR
|
PPG: 11.0
REB: 4.0
AST: 4.0
|
25
|
G
|
6-4/205/SR
|
PPG: 11.0
REB: 7.0
3PT: 3-3
|
4
|
C
|
6-9/255/JR
|
PPG: 7.0
REB: 8.0
|
1
|
F
|
6-8/200/SO
|
PPG: 3.0
REB: 4.0
AST: 4.0
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
5
|
G
|
6-3/185/JR
|
PPG: 8.0
3PT: 2-2
|
30
|
F
|
6-7/235/SR
|
PPG: 6.0
REB: 6.0
|
23
|
F
|
6-7/200/JR
|
PPG: 4.0
REB: 5.0
|
10
|
G
|
6-3/195/FR
|
AST: 3.0
ABOUT MARQUETTE
• Howard is one of college basketball's pre-eminent players, but aside from him, the Golden Eagles are largely unproven, following the transfers of the Hauser twins, Sam to Virginia and Joey to Michigan State.
That's left Marquette with a cast of largely unproven, or new, players around Howard, adding unknown to the mix here.
Utah State transfer Kobe McEwen could be a key player.
• Reflective of the college basketball landscape nowadays, Marquette has two players In Its rotation who've faced Purdue before on other teams — McEwen played for Utah State when it lost to Purdue in Cancun three seasons ago; forward Ed Morrow transferred in from Nebraska.
• Marquette opened with an 88-53 rout of Loyola (Maryland) in which Howard scored 38.
|HOWARD, HOWARD, HOWARD
|THE GLASS
|STRENGTH WITH THE BALL
|
Obviously Purdue has to respect every Golden Eagle on the floor, but it needs to make things difficult on Howard, or at least make sure nothing's easy.
|
It could really matter In this game, as It could in any game. Haarms, Trevion Williams and Wheeler could loom large, but they have to be physical against Theo John.
|
Whether It was concentration, over-excitement or whatever, Purdue was really loose with the ball at times vs. Texas. It got Purdue beat at home, and will get it beat on the road if it's not better.
BOTTOM LINE
Purdue didn't look quite ready for winning time against Texas, confirmation of this team's work-in-progress status. Now, It goes on the road, against an elite player. We'll see. Both these teams are unknowns.
GoldandBlack.com Prediction: Marquette 70, Purdue 67
