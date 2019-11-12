• The Boilermakers are 1-1, coming off a 70-66 loss to Texas, its rare setback in Mackey Arena. Purdue shot only around 40 percent in that game and turned the ball over in key junctures, allowing a five-point lead In the final three minutes to go by the wayside.

• Purdue will obviously face a colossal early defensive test against high-scoring Marquette guard Markus Howard, who averaged 25 points last season and rates as one of college basketball's best players this season.

• The Boilermakers are 1-1 In the Gavitt Games in the event's history, Its win coming two seasons ago ... at Marquette, an Isaac Haas-dominated 86-71 win at the old Bradley Center, which has now been replaced by Fiserv Forum. Howard, then a sophomore, scored 24 points in that game.

The year before winning that game in Milwaukee, Purdue won two NCAA Tournament games on that same floor, so the city has been kind to the Boilermakers in recent years.