Purdue's going to leverage its size this season.

But that doesn't just mean playing through its big men.

In veteran Nojel Eastern and newcomer Jahaad Proctor, the Boilermakers have a first-men-off-the-bus sort of backcourt that should stand as one of the biggest and most physical maybe in all of college basketball, Eastern being the outlier of all outliers, standing 6-foot-6, listed at 225 pounds, with Proctor coming in at 6-3, 205.

Both players could factor heavily into the Boilermakers' redefinition as a scoring team, and their dimensions could loom large in it, literally.