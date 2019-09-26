News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-26 11:13:33 -0500') }} basketball

A potential offensive advantage for Purdue: Its guards' size and power

Nojel Eastern is one of the biggest guards in college basketball, and Purdue may look to leverage that size more than ever offensively.
Nojel Eastern is one of the biggest guards in college basketball, and Purdue may look to leverage that size more than ever offensively.
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
Purdue's going to leverage its size this season.

But that doesn't just mean playing through its big men.

In veteran Nojel Eastern and newcomer Jahaad Proctor, the Boilermakers have a first-men-off-the-bus sort of backcourt that should stand as one of the biggest and most physical maybe in all of college basketball, Eastern being the outlier of all outliers, standing 6-foot-6, listed at 225 pounds, with Proctor coming in at 6-3, 205.

Both players could factor heavily into the Boilermakers' redefinition as a scoring team, and their dimensions could loom large in it, literally.

