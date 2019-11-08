• Purdue opened the season with a 79-57 rout of Green Bay in Mackey Arena, led by 26 points from guard Jahaad Proctor In his Boilermaker debut, as well as 16, seven rebounds and seven blocks from Matt Haarms and 15 and six assists from Eric Hunter.

The Boilermakers shot 51 percent for the game.

• This Is the back end of a home-and-home series between the Boilermakers and Longhorns. Texas won 72-68 in Austin last December, despite 40 points from Carsen Edwards.

PDF: Purdue-Texas contract

• Purdue may again play without sophomore Sasha Stefanovic, a projected starter who hurt his foot prior to the opener for Green Bay, but returned to practice Friday. It remains to be seen whether he'll be available.

• The Boilermakers are down two other scholarship players, by choice, as freshmen Mason Gillis and Brandon Newman are redshirting this season, Painter said after the Green Bay game.