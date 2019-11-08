Game 2: Purdue-Texas
GAME 2: PURDUE vs. TEXAS
Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
Time: 7 p.m.
Venue: Mackey Arena
TV: FS1
Radio: Purdue Radio Network
Purdue Particulars: Roster | Schedule | Statistics
More: Purdue primer and GoldandBlack.com coverage
Texas Particulars: Roster | Schedule | Statistics
GoldandBlack.com in-game updates: @GoldandBlackcom | @brianneubert
#23 PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (1-0)
|Team
|AP
|Coach
|NET
|KenPom
|KenPom - Win%
|
PUR
|
23
|
22
|
—
|
7
|
77%
|
TEX
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
32
|
23%
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
1
|
F
|
6-9/205/SO
|
PTS: 10.0
REB: 9.0
AST: 2.0
|
3
|
G
|
6-3/205/SR
|
PTS: 26.0
REB: 5.0
AST: 2.0
|
20
|
G
|
6-7/225/JR
|
PTS: 6.0
REB: 2.0
STL: 3.0
|
2
|
G
|
6-4/175/SO
|
PTS: 15.0
REB: 4.0
AST: 6.0
|
32
|
C
|
7-3/250/JR
|
PTS: 16.0
REB: 7.0
BLK: 7.0
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
50
|
C/F
|
6-9/270/SO
|
PTS: 4.0
REB: —
AST: 2.0
|
12
|
F
|
6-8/220/SR
|
PTS: 2.0
REB: 5.0
|
11
|
G
|
6-1/165/FR
|
PTS: —
REB: 3.0
|
55
|
Sasha Stefanovic (?)
|
G
|
6-4/195/SO
|
—
ABOUT PURDUE
• Purdue opened the season with a 79-57 rout of Green Bay in Mackey Arena, led by 26 points from guard Jahaad Proctor In his Boilermaker debut, as well as 16, seven rebounds and seven blocks from Matt Haarms and 15 and six assists from Eric Hunter.
The Boilermakers shot 51 percent for the game.
• This Is the back end of a home-and-home series between the Boilermakers and Longhorns. Texas won 72-68 in Austin last December, despite 40 points from Carsen Edwards.
• Purdue may again play without sophomore Sasha Stefanovic, a projected starter who hurt his foot prior to the opener for Green Bay, but returned to practice Friday. It remains to be seen whether he'll be available.
• The Boilermakers are down two other scholarship players, by choice, as freshmen Mason Gillis and Brandon Newman are redshirting this season, Painter said after the Green Bay game.
TEXAS LONGHORNS (1-0)
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
3
|
G
|
6-3/185/SO
|
PTS: 16.0
REB: 10.0
AST: 4.0
|
2
|
G
|
6-2/185/JR
|
PTS: 10.0
REB: 6.0
AST: 1.0
|
13
|
G
|
6-5/195/JR
|
PTS: 5.0
REB: 3.0
|
20
|
F
|
6-9/240/JR
|
PTS: 4.0
REB: 7.0
AST: 1.0
|
30
|
F
|
6-6/215/RFR
|
—
|#
|Player
|P
|HT/WT/YR
|STATS
|
1
|
G
|
6-4/185/SO
|
PTS: 20.0
|
4
|
G
|
6-6/180/FR
|
PTS: 8.0
|
5
|
F
|
6-8/240/JR
|
PTS: 6.0
|
33
|
F
|
6-6/225/SO
|
REB: 1.0
|
50
|
C
|
6-11/245/FR
|
REB: 2.0
|
0
|
F
|
6-8/200/SO
|
—
ABOUT TEXAS
• Considered a middle-of-the-pack sort of Big 12 team this season, the Longhorns are coming off a 69-45 home win over Northern Colorado Tuesday night.
• Guard Andrew Jones stands to be one of the great stories in college basketball, as he's returned to the Longhorns after missing most of the past two seasons battling leukemia.
Jones scored 20 against Northern Colorado and made four of his five three-point attempts.
His return only bolsters a formidable group of Texas guards, already led by Matt Coleman, Jase Febres and Courtney Ramey.
Coleman scored 22 against the Boilermakers in Austin last season and handed out key assists in the final minutes of a close game.
|TRANSITION
|REBOUNDING
|POST ENTRY
|
Texas' guards are good, and Purdue would prefer they have to face sound, set halfcourt defense. Generating productive offensive possessions and limiting turnovers would do the trick.
|
Jaxson Hayes is gone, but Texas has some grown men and formidable athletes in its frontcourt. It may get physical for Matt Haarms, Aaron Wheeler, Trevion Williams and Co. This will be a valuable test.
|
This has to be cleaner. To this point, there have been too many turnovers, but also too many deflected passes and awkward exchanges. Against athletes and length, deflections become turnovers.
BOTTOM LINE
Purdue owes Texas one after letting one get away in Austin last year, and while both teams are very different, Purdue should stack up pretty well here, and always has the advantage that comes with Mackey Arena to fall back on.
GoldandBlack.com Prediction: Purdue 72, Texas 65
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.