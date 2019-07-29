More: Purdue 2021 Priorities

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — As if Purdue didn't already have a long enough list of priority-level targets for its smaller-than-usual 2021 recruiting class, Blake Wesley likely very much is part of that field.

The guard from South Bend Riley and Rivals.com top-100 prospect nationally showed why at this last week's NCAA Academy at Illinois, during and after which he was offered by Notre Dame, Xavier and Cincinnati. Prior, he'd been offered by Butler, DePaul, Wichita State, Miami (Ohio) and others.

"Coach (Matt) Painter saw me in Atlanta (during the first evaluation period)," Wesley said Friday in Champaign, "and said he thought I did pretty well, and he said he'd see me again here in Champaign."