South Bend's Blake Wesley another in-state Purdue target
More: Purdue 2021 Priorities
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — As if Purdue didn't already have a long enough list of priority-level targets for its smaller-than-usual 2021 recruiting class, Blake Wesley likely very much is part of that field.
The guard from South Bend Riley and Rivals.com top-100 prospect nationally showed why at this last week's NCAA Academy at Illinois, during and after which he was offered by Notre Dame, Xavier and Cincinnati. Prior, he'd been offered by Butler, DePaul, Wichita State, Miami (Ohio) and others.
"Coach (Matt) Painter saw me in Atlanta (during the first evaluation period)," Wesley said Friday in Champaign, "and said he thought I did pretty well, and he said he'd see me again here in Champaign."
Continue reading below
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news