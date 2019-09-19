News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-19 13:48:21 -0500') }} basketball Edit

BOILING OVER: Purdue's center search, football recruiting and more

In this week's BOILING OVER, Purdue may be on the verge of landing a big-time center for its 2020 class, but which one?
In this week's BOILING OVER, Purdue may be on the verge of landing a big-time center for its 2020 class, but which one? (Chad Krockover)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

For many years, BOILING OVER has been one of GoldandBlack.com's signature features, perhaps the most read — and anticipated — work we do covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting.

In this week's edition, the latest on Hunter Dickinson and Ryan Kalkbrenner and Purdue's simultaneous pursuit of the two top-100 centers, plus football recruiting, basketball news and more.

If you're a member of our site, click here to read this week's BO.

If you're not yet a member, click here to sign up now.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}