In Year 2 of the NCAA's new official visit structure, allowing juniors five official visits prior to their senior-year set of five, Purdue gets one of its Class of 2021 priorities on campus right away this weekend, when Fort Wayne big man Caleb Furst officially visits.

Purdue has been heavily recruiting the 6-foot-9 forward/center from Blackhawk Christian for years, ever since it became his first major offer following his freshman year, and hasn't let up since.