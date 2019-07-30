News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-30 10:09:50 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Likely Purdue target Camden Heide has connections to campus

Plqfvma0tukuqa8hm1z2
Purdue has been very involved early with legacy Camden Heide, who figures to be a very highly recruited player.
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

As Purdue begins — or continues — assembling its priority list for the 2022 recruiting cycle, one name very likely to find a prominent place is that of Minnesota's Camden Heide, in part because he'...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}