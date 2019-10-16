The offer to the Rivals.com four-star prospect, who's ranked No. 110 nationally in the 2020 class, represents a new target for the Boilermakers weeks before the opening of the November signing period, and days before Purdue hosts big man Zach Edey for an official visit this weekend.

A few days after he stepped away from his long-standing commitment to Nebraska months after its coaching change, D'Andre Davis was offered by Purdue Wednesday night.

Purdue holds commitments from guards Jaden Ivey — Davis' grassroots teammate this past spring and summer with Indy Heat — and Ethan Morton.



"This means a lot to me," Davis said, after Painter and assistant coaches Micah Shrewsberry and Brandon Brantley finished an in-home visit. "Coach Painter is one of the best coaches in the Big Ten and college basketball. He’s a great person who I can tell really cares about his players on and off the court.

"He really focuses on developing players into elite players and that’s something that I can really appreciate as well as his passion for winning. Being given this opportunity is huge and means a lot for me and I really appreciated the time they took out of their day to come see me and my family at home."

Davis said he plans to make a visit to Purdue in the next few weeks.

The high-scoring 6-foot-6 wing was also offered by Louisville and Xavier on Wednesday, and will take an official visit to Louisville this weekend. The Cardinals offered his Class of 2022 younger brother D'Ante Davis, earlier this week.