Breakdown ($): Purdue's 2021 recruiting priorities

EMERSON, Ga. — For Max Christie, when it comes to a list, there is none.

Because there are too many to list.

"A lot of people are contacting me," Christie said Thursday at the Under Armour Association event in the Atlanta area. "I can't really put any one above anyone else, because I don't want to disrespect anyone. I'm just taking in all my options and I haven't cut my list at all. I'm 110-percent open in my recruitment."

Such is life when you're one of the best players in your class, as the Chicagoland guard is. The Rivals.com five-star prospect is ranked 13th nationally in the 2021 class, with a group of schools recruiting him that fits that acclaim.

Villanova and Virginia, the past two national champions, are among his latest offers, and both head coaches were courtside Thursday afternoon for Christie's 1 p.m. game.

Duke is interested, corresponding with the Rolling Meadows High School star regularly.

But from the outset, Purdue has been one of the schools with the strongest presences in Christie's recruitment, and that has seemed to really matter.

