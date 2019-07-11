Roundup: Wednesday night at the Peach Jam

After some of his Indy Heat team's important wins on the EYBL circuit in the spring, it was evident just how important it was to Jaden Ivey to play in the Peach Jam.

Indy Heat made it to Augusta, and on Wednesday night, got 15 points from the Purdue commitment in an opening-night win over Vegas Elite.

Afterward, Ivey discussed the Peach Jam experience, Purdue, recruiting Hunter Dickinson and more in this GoldandBlack.com video interview.