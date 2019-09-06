News More News
Purdue Basketball Official Visit Preview: Ryan Kalkbrenner

Rivals.com four-star center Ryan Kalkbrenner makes his official visit to Purdue this weekend.
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
More ($): Purdue 2020 recruiting

One of Purdue's three remaining frontcourt targets for the 2020 class, Ryan Kalkbrenner officially visits this weekend, a month or so after unofficially visiting in August.

The Rivals.com four-star center from Trinity Catholic in St. Louis is ranked 67th nationally in the Class of 2020, and will visit this weekend along with Purdue's two standing commitments — Jaden Ivey and Ethan Morton.

The Boilermakers, on paper, have one more scholarship to offer for that class, needing a frontcourt addition, and now things get interesting.

