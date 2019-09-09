News More News
Four-star junior Trey Kaufman discusses Purdue official visit

Rivals.com four-star 2021 forward Trey Kaufman officially visited Purdue this past weekend.
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
During Trey Kaufman's official visit to Purdue this weekend, the same things that have stuck out to him about the Boilermaker program all along stuck out once again: Most notably, as he often puts it, "culture."

"I hate to sound repetitive, but it's the culture," Kaufman said, after taking a junior-year official visit to West Lafayette this weekend. "It's easy to see when you go to game or watching from a distance how hard they work. But actually getting to meet some of the players and being more in-depth with the coaching staff, you get a better sense of who they are. And you know why they work hard, because they have a common goal of winning."

{{ article.author_name }}