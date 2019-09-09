More: Purdue 2021 targets

During Trey Kaufman's official visit to Purdue this weekend, the same things that have stuck out to him about the Boilermaker program all along stuck out once again: Most notably, as he often puts it, "culture."

"I hate to sound repetitive, but it's the culture," Kaufman said, after taking a junior-year official visit to West Lafayette this weekend. "It's easy to see when you go to game or watching from a distance how hard they work. But actually getting to meet some of the players and being more in-depth with the coaching staff, you get a better sense of who they are. And you know why they work hard, because they have a common goal of winning."



