Purdue's third and presumably final Class of 2020 verbal commitment is in the books.

With the November signing period looming, the Boilermakers have landed 7-foot-3, 285-pound IMG Academy Zach Edey, a native of Toronto who attends high school in Florida.

Edey chose Purdue Friday over finalists Baylor and Santa Clara, as well as offers from Minnesota and Seton Hall and others and interest from Florida State.

The former baseball and hockey player has only been playing organized basketball for a little more than two years.

He joins guards Jaden Ivey and Ethan Morton as Purdue's 2020 commitments.

More on Edey's commitment to come ...