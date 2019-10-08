After missing out on a handful of frontcourt targets, Purdue has identified another for its 2020 recruiting class, offering a scholarship Tuesday to 7-foot-3 Canadian big man Zach Edey of IMG Academy in Florida, according to his Northern Kings grassroots program.

The Boilermaker offer came after Matt Painter visited Edey on Tuesday.

Edey was originally a member of the 2021 class, but has reclassified to 2020, a class in which Purdue has long looked for a center to go along with committed guards Jaden Ivey and Ethan Morton.

After three long-established targets committed elsewhere or otherwise eliminated Purdue, Boilermaker coaches have looked for other targets, starting with Edey.

Minnesota and Seton Hall are among the other schools pursuing Edey.