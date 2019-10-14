Class of 2020 big man Zach Edey sets Purdue official visit
More ($): 2020 Purdue commitments
As it looks to round out its 2020 recruiting class with a big man, Purdue will host Canada native Zach Edey for an official visit this weekend, Edey said.
The 7-foot-3, 285-pound center from IMG Academy in Florida was offered by Purdue earlier this month, after head coach Matt Painter visited him.
Now, this weekend, he'll reciprocate.
