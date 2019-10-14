News More News
Class of 2020 big man Zach Edey sets Purdue official visit

Purdue isn't done recruiting the Class of 2020 yet.
Purdue isn't done recruiting the Class of 2020 yet. (Chad Krockover)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

As it looks to round out its 2020 recruiting class with a big man, Purdue will host Canada native Zach Edey for an official visit this weekend, Edey said.

The 7-foot-3, 285-pound center from IMG Academy in Florida was offered by Purdue earlier this month, after head coach Matt Painter visited him.

Now, this weekend, he'll reciprocate.

