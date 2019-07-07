More: Trevion Williams on his USA Basketball experience

Purdue's Trevion Williams can now, too, call himself a gold medalist.

Like Caleb Swanigan in 2015 before him, Williams is bringing a gold medal back to Purdue, and the USA Basketball 19-and-under team won the FIBA World Cup Sunday with a 93-79 win over Mali in Greece. Carsen Edwards brought back a bronze medal two years, too, from his stint with the 19U team.

Williams contributed seven points and seven rebounds in the gold medal game, capping an event in which he averaged nearly nine points and better than six-and-a-half rebounds in seven games.

Team USA was coached by Kansas State coach and former long-time Purdue assistant coach and Matt Painter mentor Bruce Weber.