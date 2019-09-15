MORE: 3-2-1: Purdue's loss to TCU | Blog: A letdown under the lights | Final thoughts | Gold & Black Radio Express: Purdue-TCU | Jack Plummer on his debut

PDF: Purdue-TCU statistics

Here are 10 things you need to know after Purdue’s 34-13 loss to TCU.

1. To say Purdue’s offense struggled would be a colossal understatement. In the first quarter, the attack had no first downs and no yards on five drives and trailed 10-3. And, it never got better after that. Purdue finished with 204 yards. And only 23 of those came on the ground. Three games into the season, and Purdue has rushed 72 times for 150 yards (2.1 ypc) and one TD. Is this as good as it’s going to get on the ground?

“On offense, we have to be able to run block and execute better,” said Jeff Brohm. “And special teams. It just kind of a complete lackluster day. Excuse me that’s even too polite. It was a dismal day for all of us. And it’s something that should hurt us. And it will see what we are made of. We have a lot of work to do. We have a lot of good football teams to play the rest of the year.”

2. One of the few bright spots: K J.D. Dellinger nailed a 53-yard field goal at the 12:35 mark of the second quarter to cut TCU’s lead to 10-6. The kick bailed out a listless offense that had 43 yards to that point with minus 18 yards rushing. The junior could be a real weapon this season.

3. Purdue showed little offensive creativity. Maybe that was a function of Jack Plummer’s inexperience and the spotty play by the offensive line. Still, it was a bit surprising to see the Boilermakers rush the ball as much as they did, carrying 25 times and gaining a paltry 23 yards. But Jeff Brohm didn’t think he held back on the play-calling because of Plummer’s inexpereince.

“I don’t know if that really was the case,” said Brohm. “I think, obviously, I did a bad job and we didn’t execute plays well. On the first drive, we had two drops on the first series where we (could have taken) it in for a score and set the tone. So, that was disappointing. I knew going in they would be good on defense. They have shown it throughout the years.”

4. If you thought Purdue would miss Elijah Sindelar, you were correct. This offense missed the fifth-year senior … terribly. He entered the game leading the nation in attempts (104), completions (68), yards (932) and TD tosses (9). But, Sindelar suffered a concussion the last play of the Vanderbilt game and was held out.

“Elijah didn’t pass protocol,” said Jeff Brohm. “I think he came out and practiced Wednesday, maybe. Thursday, wasn’t feeling good. So, we allowed it some more time. We want to do what’s best for Elijah, so whenever he gets healthy, we will play him.”

Could he be back for the next game, Sept. 28 at home vs. Minnesota?

“You would hope so, but I don’t know,” said Brohm. “That stuff is out of my hand. I would think he would be. I’m hopeful that he would. Hopefully, he will be OK for the Minnesota game.”

Story continues below video